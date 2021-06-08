Earnings results for Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH)

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 06/08/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.31.

Perma-Pipe International last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 15th, 2021. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Perma-Pipe International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Perma-Pipe International does not currently pay a dividend. Perma-Pipe International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Perma-Pipe International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.90% of the stock of Perma-Pipe International is held by insiders. Only 27.46% of the stock of Perma-Pipe International is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Perma-Pipe International is -7.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Perma-Pipe International has a P/B Ratio of 1.16. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

