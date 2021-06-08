Earnings results for Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/08/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

Streamline Health Solutions last released its quarterly earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Streamline Health Solutions has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, June 8th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Dividend Strength: Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Streamline Health Solutions does not currently pay a dividend. Streamline Health Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

In the past three months, Streamline Health Solutions insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 36.13% of the stock of Streamline Health Solutions is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 44.70% of the stock of Streamline Health Solutions is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM



Streamline Health Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 3.44. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here