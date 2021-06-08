Earnings results for Thor Industries (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/08/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.43.

Thor Industries last announced its earnings results on March 8th, 2021. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Thor Industries has generated $4.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.7. Thor Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, June 8th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Thor Industries (NYSE:THO)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Thor Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $136.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.60%. The high price target for THO is $160.00 and the low price target for THO is $110.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Thor Industries has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $136.50, Thor Industries has a forecasted upside of 16.6% from its current price of $117.07. Thor Industries has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Thor Industries (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries has a dividend yield of 1.39%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Thor Industries has been increasing its dividend for 11 years. The dividend payout ratio of Thor Industries is 34.60%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Thor Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.91% next year. This indicates that Thor Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Thor Industries (NYSE:THO)

In the past three months, Thor Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $903,556.00 in company stock. Only 4.10% of the stock of Thor Industries is held by insiders. 90.34% of the stock of Thor Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO



Earnings for Thor Industries are expected to grow by 7.96% in the coming year, from $9.55 to $10.31 per share. The P/E ratio of Thor Industries is 16.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 30.24. The P/E ratio of Thor Industries is 16.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 22.98. Thor Industries has a P/B Ratio of 2.76. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

