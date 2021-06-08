Earnings results for Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 06/08/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Uranium Energy last posted its earnings data on March 15th, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Uranium Energy has generated ($0.08) earnings per share over the last year. Uranium Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Uranium Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.72, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.99%. The high price target for UEC is $5.00 and the low price target for UEC is $2.40. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Uranium Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.72, Uranium Energy has a forecasted upside of 9.0% from its current price of $3.41. Uranium Energy has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy does not currently pay a dividend. Uranium Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

In the past three months, Uranium Energy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $482,918.00 in company stock. Only 4.40% of the stock of Uranium Energy is held by insiders. Only 33.00% of the stock of Uranium Energy is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC



Earnings for Uranium Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.09) to $0.02 per share. The P/E ratio of Uranium Energy is -37.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Uranium Energy is -37.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Uranium Energy has a P/B Ratio of 9.74. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

