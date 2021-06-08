Earnings results for Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Yatra Online, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/08/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04.

Analyst Opinion on Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Yatra Online in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 66.67%. The high price target for YTRA is $4.00 and the low price target for YTRA is $3.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Yatra Online does not currently pay a dividend. Yatra Online does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)

In the past three months, Yatra Online insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 42.87% of the stock of Yatra Online is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA



Earnings for Yatra Online are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.26) to ($0.07) per share. Yatra Online has a P/B Ratio of 4.77. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

