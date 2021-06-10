Earnings results for Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc is estimated to report earnings on 06/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.22.

Analyst Opinion on Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Dividend Strength: Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Adial Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Adial Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL)

In the past three months, Adial Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $375,000.00 in company stock. Only 33.90% of the stock of Adial Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. Only 4.37% of the stock of Adial Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL



The P/E ratio of Adial Pharmaceuticals is -3.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 9.75. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

