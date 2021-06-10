Earnings results for Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 06/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Advaxis last released its quarterly earnings results on March 16th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm earned $1.62 million during the quarter. Advaxis has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Advaxis has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Advaxis in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 329.96%. The high price target for ADXS is $2.25 and the low price target for ADXS is $2.25. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis does not currently pay a dividend. Advaxis does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)

In the past three months, Advaxis insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.26% of the stock of Advaxis is held by insiders. Only 7.52% of the stock of Advaxis is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS



The P/E ratio of Advaxis is -1.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Advaxis has a P/B Ratio of 1.34. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

