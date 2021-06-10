Earnings results for Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Alithya Group inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

Analyst Opinion on Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alithya Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.24, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.46%. The high price target for ALYA is $3.75 and the low price target for ALYA is $2.75. There are currently 5 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Alithya Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.24, Alithya Group has a forecasted upside of 27.5% from its current price of $2.54. Alithya Group has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Alithya Group does not currently pay a dividend. Alithya Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA)

In the past three months, Alithya Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.60% of the stock of Alithya Group is held by insiders. Only 32.42% of the stock of Alithya Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA



The P/E ratio of Alithya Group is -4.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Alithya Group is -4.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Alithya Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.35. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

