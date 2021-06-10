Earnings results for AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

AstroNova, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

AstroNova last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 24th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.44 million for the quarter. AstroNova has generated $0.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.4. AstroNova has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, June 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

Dividend Strength: AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

AstroNova does not currently pay a dividend. AstroNova does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

In the past three months, AstroNova insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.10% of the stock of AstroNova is held by insiders. 47.44% of the stock of AstroNova is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT



The P/E ratio of AstroNova is 86.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 30.13. The P/E ratio of AstroNova is 86.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 50.04. AstroNova has a PEG Ratio of 3.76. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. AstroNova has a P/B Ratio of 1.49. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

