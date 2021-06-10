Earnings results for Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG)

Aurora Mobile Limited is expected* to report earnings on 06/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

Aurora Mobile last announced its earnings results on March 18th, 2021. The reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.24 million for the quarter. Aurora Mobile has generated ($0.21) earnings per share over the last year. Aurora Mobile has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, June 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Aurora Mobile in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 91.74%. The high price target for JG is $7.00 and the low price target for JG is $6.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Aurora Mobile has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.50, Aurora Mobile has a forecasted upside of 91.7% from its current price of $3.39. Aurora Mobile has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG)

Aurora Mobile does not currently pay a dividend. Aurora Mobile does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG)

In the past three months, Aurora Mobile insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 18.85% of the stock of Aurora Mobile is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG



Earnings for Aurora Mobile are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.60) to ($0.29) per share. The P/E ratio of Aurora Mobile is -12.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Aurora Mobile is -12.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Aurora Mobile has a P/B Ratio of 8.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here