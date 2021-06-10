Earnings results for Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Beyond Air, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.36.

Analyst Opinion on Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Beyond Air in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 107.55%. The high price target for XAIR is $12.00 and the low price target for XAIR is $9.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Beyond Air has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.00, Beyond Air has a forecasted upside of 107.5% from its current price of $5.30. Beyond Air has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Beyond Air does not currently pay a dividend. Beyond Air does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)

In the past three months, Beyond Air insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.70% of the stock of Beyond Air is held by insiders. Only 22.17% of the stock of Beyond Air is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR



Earnings for Beyond Air are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.33) to ($0.92) per share. The P/E ratio of Beyond Air is -3.81, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Beyond Air has a P/B Ratio of 4.27. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

