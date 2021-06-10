Earnings results for BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI)

BeyondSpring, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 06/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.6. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.58.

BeyondSpring last posted its earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. BeyondSpring has generated ($2.03) earnings per share over the last year. BeyondSpring has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BeyondSpring in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 187.81%. The high price target for BYSI is $43.00 and the low price target for BYSI is $25.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

BeyondSpring has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.67, BeyondSpring has a forecasted upside of 187.8% from its current price of $11.35. BeyondSpring has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI)

BeyondSpring does not currently pay a dividend. BeyondSpring does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI)

In the past three months, BeyondSpring insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 18.02% of the stock of BeyondSpring is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI



Earnings for BeyondSpring are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.40) to ($1.70) per share. The P/E ratio of BeyondSpring is -5.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of BeyondSpring is -5.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. BeyondSpring has a P/B Ratio of 5.14. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

