Earnings results for Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 06/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bowman Consulting Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 46.36%. The high price target for BWMN is $19.00 and the low price target for BWMN is $18.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Bowman Consulting Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.50, Bowman Consulting Group has a forecasted upside of 46.4% from its current price of $12.64. Bowman Consulting Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Bowman Consulting Group does not currently pay a dividend. Bowman Consulting Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN)

In the past three months, Bowman Consulting Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN



Earnings for Bowman Consulting Group are expected to grow by 816.67% in the coming year, from $0.06 to $0.55 per share.

