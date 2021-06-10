Earnings results for Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN)

Capstone Green Energy Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 06/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.74.

Analyst Opinion on Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Capstone Green Energy in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Capstone Green Energy.

Dividend Strength: Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN)

Capstone Green Energy does not currently pay a dividend. Capstone Green Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN)

In the past three months, Capstone Green Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Capstone Green Energy is held by insiders. Only 23.00% of the stock of Capstone Green Energy is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN



Earnings for Capstone Green Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.12) to ($0.59) per share. The P/E ratio of Capstone Green Energy is -4.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Capstone Green Energy is -4.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Capstone Green Energy has a P/B Ratio of 5.95. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

