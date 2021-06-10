Earnings results for CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B)

Centrais Electricas Brasileiras S.A.- Eletrobras is estimated to report earnings on 06/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 7th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $666.65 million for the quarter. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.6. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.33%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, CENTRAIS ELETRI/S insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

The P/E ratio of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S is 11.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 30.15. The P/E ratio of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S is 11.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 28.86. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a P/B Ratio of 0.84. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

