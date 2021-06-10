Earnings results for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Electricas Brasileiras S.A.- Eletrobras is estimated to report earnings on 06/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 7th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $666.65 million during the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has generated $0.85 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.7. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.60%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is 80.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable.

In the past three months, Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

The P/E ratio of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is 11.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 30.15. The P/E ratio of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is 11.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 28.86. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a P/B Ratio of 0.84. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

