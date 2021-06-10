Earnings results for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.12.

Chewy last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 29th, 2021. The reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The firm earned $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Chewy has generated ($0.23) earnings per share over the last year. Chewy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, June 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Chewy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $92.53, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.97%. The high price target for CHWY is $133.00 and the low price target for CHWY is $60.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy does not currently pay a dividend. Chewy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

In the past three months, Chewy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $504,577,145.00 in company stock. Only 0.67% of the stock of Chewy is held by insiders. 96.19% of the stock of Chewy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY



Earnings for Chewy are expected to grow by 150.00% in the coming year, from $0.20 to $0.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Chewy is -338.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Chewy is -338.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Chewy has a PEG Ratio of 19.52. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

