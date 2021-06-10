Earnings results for CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX)

CKX Lands, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 06/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

Analyst Opinion on CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX)

Dividend Strength: CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX)

CKX Lands does not currently pay a dividend. CKX Lands does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX)

In the past three months, CKX Lands insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 29.00% of the stock of CKX Lands is held by insiders. Only 4.96% of the stock of CKX Lands is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX



The P/E ratio of CKX Lands is 66.13, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 30.13. The P/E ratio of CKX Lands is 66.13, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 20.21. CKX Lands has a P/B Ratio of 1.62. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here