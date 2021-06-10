Earnings results for Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS)

Cloopen Group Holding Limited is expected* to report earnings on 06/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021.

Cloopen Group last announced its earnings data on March 26th, 2021. The reported ($11.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.65 million for the quarter. Cloopen Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Cloopen Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, June 10th, 2021.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cloopen Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 122.45%. The high price target for RAAS is $27.00 and the low price target for RAAS is $16.20. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cloopen Group does not currently pay a dividend. Cloopen Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Cloopen Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 20.28% of the stock of Cloopen Group is held by institutions.

