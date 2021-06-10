Earnings results for Cosan (NYSE:CSAN)

Cosan S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 06/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.64.

Analyst Opinion on Cosan (NYSE:CSAN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cosan in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Cosan (NYSE:CSAN)

Cosan is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.68%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Cosan does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cosan (NYSE:CSAN)

In the past three months, Cosan insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Cosan (NYSE:CSAN



Cosan has a PEG Ratio of 3.07. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Cosan has a P/B Ratio of 1.16. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

