Earnings results for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.37.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 30th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has generated ($4.70) earnings per share over the last year. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, June 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.09, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.75%. The high price target for PLAY is $57.00 and the low price target for PLAY is $20.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment does not currently pay a dividend. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

In the past three months, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,300,695.00 in company stock. Only 3.57% of the stock of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY



Earnings for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment are expected to grow by 606.25% in the coming year, from $0.32 to $2.26 per share. The P/E ratio of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is -9.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is -9.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a PEG Ratio of 8.73. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a P/B Ratio of 14.23. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

