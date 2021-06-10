Earnings results for Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL)

Deswell Industries, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 06/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL)

Dividend Strength: Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL)

Deswell Industries is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.49%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Deswell Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL)

In the past three months, Deswell Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 39.00% of the stock of Deswell Industries is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 2.95% of the stock of Deswell Industries is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL



Deswell Industries has a P/B Ratio of 0.86. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here