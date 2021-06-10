Earnings results for Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP is estimated to report earnings on 06/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Dynagas LNG Partners last posted its earnings data on March 15th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. Dynagas LNG Partners has generated $0.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.3. Dynagas LNG Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dynagas LNG Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.11%. The high price target for DLNG is $3.00 and the low price target for DLNG is $3.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dynagas LNG Partners does not currently pay a dividend. Dynagas LNG Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Dynagas LNG Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.70% of the stock of Dynagas LNG Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings for Dynagas LNG Partners are expected to decrease by -9.88% in the coming year, from $0.81 to $0.73 per share. The P/E ratio of Dynagas LNG Partners is 4.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 29.78. The P/E ratio of Dynagas LNG Partners is 4.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 26.27. Dynagas LNG Partners has a P/B Ratio of 0.46. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

