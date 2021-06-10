Earnings results for HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 06/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.16.

HEXO last released its quarterly earnings results on March 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.14. The firm earned $25.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.46 million. HEXO has generated ($0.96) earnings per share over the last year. HEXO has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, June 14th, 2021. HEXO will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, June 14th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HEXO in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.18, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 39.75%. The high price target for HEXO is $10.00 and the low price target for HEXO is $0.75. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

HEXO has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO does not currently pay a dividend. HEXO does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)

In the past three months, HEXO insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.80% of the stock of HEXO is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO



Earnings for HEXO are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.16) to ($0.05) per share. The P/E ratio of HEXO is -4.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. HEXO has a P/B Ratio of 2.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

