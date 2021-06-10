Earnings results for John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.A)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.66.

John Wiley & Sons last released its earnings results on March 4th, 2021. The reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $482.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.45 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. John Wiley & Sons has generated $2.40 earnings per share over the last year. John Wiley & Sons has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, June 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.A)

Dividend Strength: John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.A)

John Wiley & Sons pays a meaningful dividend of 2.09%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. John Wiley & Sons has been increasing its dividend for 25 years. The dividend payout ratio of John Wiley & Sons is 57.08%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.A)

In the past three months, John Wiley & Sons insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $920,700.00 in company stock. Only 0.63% of the stock of John Wiley & Sons is held by insiders. 73.72% of the stock of John Wiley & Sons is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.A



The P/E ratio of John Wiley & Sons is -69.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of John Wiley & Sons is -69.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. John Wiley & Sons has a P/B Ratio of 3.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here