Earnings results for John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.66.

John Wiley & Sons last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 4th, 2021. The reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $482.91 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. John Wiley & Sons has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, June 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B)

Dividend Strength: John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B)

John Wiley & Sons pays a meaningful dividend of 2.14%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. John Wiley & Sons does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B)

In the past three months, John Wiley & Sons insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 29.66% of the stock of John Wiley & Sons is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B



The P/E ratio of John Wiley & Sons is -68.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of John Wiley & Sons is -68.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. John Wiley & Sons has a P/B Ratio of 3.83. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

