Earnings results for Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN)

Kaspien Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.9699999999999998.

Kaspien last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.55. The business earned $45.46 million during the quarter. Kaspien has generated ($2.10) earnings per share over the last year. Kaspien has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, June 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kaspien in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $60.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 126.67%. The high price target for KSPN is $60.00 and the low price target for KSPN is $60.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Kaspien has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $60.00, Kaspien has a forecasted upside of 126.7% from its current price of $26.47. Kaspien has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN)

Kaspien does not currently pay a dividend. Kaspien does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN)

In the past three months, Kaspien insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.60% of the stock of Kaspien is held by insiders. 36.65% of the stock of Kaspien is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN



The P/E ratio of Kaspien is -12.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Kaspien is -12.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Kaspien has a P/B Ratio of 33.94. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here