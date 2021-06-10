Earnings results for Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO)

Mission Produce, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09.

Mission Produce last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 10th, 2021. The reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm earned $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.50 million. Mission Produce has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.1. Mission Produce has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, June 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mission Produce in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.83, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.56%. The high price target for AVO is $24.00 and the low price target for AVO is $16.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Mission Produce has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.83, Mission Produce has a forecasted downside of 9.6% from its current price of $21.93. Mission Produce has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO)

Mission Produce does not currently pay a dividend. Mission Produce does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO)

In the past three months, Mission Produce insiders have sold 7,017.03% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $197,120.00 in company stock and sold $14,029,080.00 in company stock. 47.00% of the stock of Mission Produce is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 10.70% of the stock of Mission Produce is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO



Earnings for Mission Produce are expected to grow by 6.25% in the coming year, from $0.96 to $1.02 per share. The P/E ratio of Mission Produce is 28.12, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 30.15. The P/E ratio of Mission Produce is 28.12, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 61.13. Mission Produce has a PEG Ratio of 1.68. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Mission Produce has a P/B Ratio of 3.21. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here