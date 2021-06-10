Earnings results for Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 06/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Navigator last released its quarterly earnings results on March 17th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm earned $70.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million. Navigator has generated ($0.02) earnings per share over the last year. Navigator has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, June 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Navigator in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 31.46%. The high price target for NVGS is $14.00 and the low price target for NVGS is $14.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Navigator has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.00, Navigator has a forecasted upside of 31.5% from its current price of $10.65. Navigator has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator does not currently pay a dividend. Navigator does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)

In the past three months, Navigator insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 27.82% of the stock of Navigator is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS



Earnings for Navigator are expected to grow by 35.83% in the coming year, from $1.20 to $1.63 per share. The P/E ratio of Navigator is -532.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Navigator is -532.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Navigator has a P/B Ratio of 0.63. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here