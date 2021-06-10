Earnings results for Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 06/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.12.

Analyst Opinion on Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Plug Power in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.59, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 43.66%. The high price target for PLUG is $80.00 and the low price target for PLUG is $23.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Plug Power has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.55, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $46.59, Plug Power has a forecasted upside of 43.7% from its current price of $32.43. Plug Power has been the subject of 14 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power does not currently pay a dividend. Plug Power does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

In the past three months, Plug Power insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.50% of the stock of Plug Power is held by insiders. 50.09% of the stock of Plug Power is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG



Earnings for Plug Power are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.25) to ($0.15) per share. The P/E ratio of Plug Power is -23.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Plug Power is -23.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Plug Power has a P/B Ratio of 10.36. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

