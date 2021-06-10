Earnings results for Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited is expected* to report earnings on 06/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.5899999999999999.

Signet Jewelers last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 17th, 2021. The reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. The business earned $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Its revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Signet Jewelers has generated $2.11 earnings per share over the last year. Signet Jewelers has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, June 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Signet Jewelers in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.17%. The high price target for SIG is $70.00 and the low price target for SIG is $40.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers does not currently pay a dividend. Signet Jewelers does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

In the past three months, Signet Jewelers insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.76% of the stock of Signet Jewelers is held by insiders. 94.13% of the stock of Signet Jewelers is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG



Earnings for Signet Jewelers are expected to grow by 6.79% in the coming year, from $4.71 to $5.03 per share. The P/E ratio of Signet Jewelers is -42.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Signet Jewelers is -42.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Signet Jewelers has a P/B Ratio of 2.68. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

