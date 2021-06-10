Earnings results for Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC)

Trident Acquisitions Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 06/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

Analyst Opinion on Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC)

Dividend Strength: Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC)

Trident Acquisitions does not currently pay a dividend. Trident Acquisitions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC)

In the past three months, Trident Acquisitions insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $500.00 in company stock. Only 26.30% of the stock of Trident Acquisitions is held by insiders. Only 4.11% of the stock of Trident Acquisitions is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC



The P/E ratio of Trident Acquisitions is -119.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Trident Acquisitions is -119.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Trident Acquisitions has a P/B Ratio of 31.31. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

