Earnings results for Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME)

Tyme Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

Analyst Opinion on Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tyme Technologies in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Tyme Technologies.

Dividend Strength: Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME)

Tyme Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Tyme Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME)

In the past three months, Tyme Technologies insiders have sold 26,647.02% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $2,856.00 in company stock and sold $763,895.00 in company stock. Only 25.51% of the stock of Tyme Technologies is held by insiders. Only 15.30% of the stock of Tyme Technologies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME



Earnings for Tyme Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.25) to ($0.20) per share. The P/E ratio of Tyme Technologies is -7.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Tyme Technologies is -7.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Tyme Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 10.33. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here