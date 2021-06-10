Earnings results for Vince (NYSE:VNCE)

Vince Holding Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 06/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.64. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.3.

Vince last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The textile maker reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.13. The business earned $74.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. Vince has generated ($3.35) earnings per share over the last year. Vince has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, June 10th, 2021.

Vince does not currently pay a dividend. Vince does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Vince insiders have sold 305.18% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $9,301.00 in company stock and sold $37,686.00 in company stock. 74.00% of the stock of Vince is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 6.63% of the stock of Vince is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Vince is -2.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Vince is -2.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Vince has a P/B Ratio of 2.33. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

