Earnings results for Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

Zedge, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

Zedge last posted its earnings data on March 14th, 2021. The reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm earned $5.31 million during the quarter. Zedge has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.8. Zedge has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, June 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Zedge in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.24%. The high price target for ZDGE is $24.00 and the low price target for ZDGE is $3.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Zedge has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.50, Zedge has a forecasted downside of 10.2% from its current price of $15.04. Zedge has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

Zedge does not currently pay a dividend. Zedge does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

In the past three months, Zedge insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $153,500.00 in company stock. Only 23.60% of the stock of Zedge is held by insiders. Only 25.51% of the stock of Zedge is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE



The P/E ratio of Zedge is 57.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 30.15. The P/E ratio of Zedge is 57.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 49.54. Zedge has a P/B Ratio of 19.79. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

