Azure Power Global Limited is estimated to report earnings on 06/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Azure Power Global in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 86.15%. The high price target for AZRE is $53.00 and the low price target for AZRE is $27.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Azure Power Global has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $39.17, Azure Power Global has a forecasted upside of 86.2% from its current price of $21.04. Azure Power Global has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Azure Power Global does not currently pay a dividend. Azure Power Global does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Azure Power Global insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 70.78% of the stock of Azure Power Global is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Azure Power Global are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.29) to ($0.03) per share. The P/E ratio of Azure Power Global is -42.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Azure Power Global is -42.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Azure Power Global has a P/B Ratio of 2.78. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

