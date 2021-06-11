Earnings results for AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX)

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 06/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.2.

AzurRx BioPharma last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.07. AzurRx BioPharma has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. AzurRx BioPharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, June 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AzurRx BioPharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 295.03%. The high price target for AZRX is $5.00 and the low price target for AZRX is $2.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AzurRx BioPharma has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.50, AzurRx BioPharma has a forecasted upside of 295.0% from its current price of $0.89. AzurRx BioPharma has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX)

AzurRx BioPharma does not currently pay a dividend. AzurRx BioPharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX)

In the past three months, AzurRx BioPharma insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.30% of the stock of AzurRx BioPharma is held by insiders. Only 4.21% of the stock of AzurRx BioPharma is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX



Earnings for AzurRx BioPharma are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.29) to ($0.31) per share.

More latest stories: here