Earnings results for Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

Cheetah Mobile Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

Cheetah Mobile last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 23rd, 2021. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $41.57 million during the quarter. Cheetah Mobile has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.4. Cheetah Mobile has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, June 11th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

Dividend Strength: Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

Cheetah Mobile does not currently pay a dividend. Cheetah Mobile does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

In the past three months, Cheetah Mobile insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 17.10% of the stock of Cheetah Mobile is held by insiders. Only 3.57% of the stock of Cheetah Mobile is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM



The P/E ratio of Cheetah Mobile is 6.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 30.02. The P/E ratio of Cheetah Mobile is 6.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 49.98. Cheetah Mobile has a P/B Ratio of 0.68. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here