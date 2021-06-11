Earnings results for Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Globus Maritime Limited is estimated to report earnings on 06/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-99.99.

Analyst Opinion on Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Dividend Strength: Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Globus Maritime does not currently pay a dividend. Globus Maritime does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

In the past three months, Globus Maritime insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 59.20% of the stock of Globus Maritime is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 3.51% of the stock of Globus Maritime is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS



The P/E ratio of Globus Maritime is -0.01, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Globus Maritime is -0.01, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Globus Maritime has a P/B Ratio of 0.36. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here