Earnings results for Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Marine Petroleum Trust is estimated to report earnings on 06/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Analyst Opinion on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Dividend Strength: Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Marine Petroleum Trust pays a meaningful dividend of 2.31%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Marine Petroleum Trust does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

In the past three months, Marine Petroleum Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.62% of the stock of Marine Petroleum Trust is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS



Marine Petroleum Trust has a P/B Ratio of 9.77. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

