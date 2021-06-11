Earnings results for Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 06/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.31.

Microbot Medical last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 30th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Microbot Medical has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Microbot Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, June 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Microbot Medical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 160.76%. The high price target for MBOT is $20.00 and the low price target for MBOT is $20.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Microbot Medical has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.00, Microbot Medical has a forecasted upside of 160.8% from its current price of $7.67. Microbot Medical has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical does not currently pay a dividend. Microbot Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT)

In the past three months, Microbot Medical insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.69% of the stock of Microbot Medical is held by insiders. Only 9.79% of the stock of Microbot Medical is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT



Microbot Medical has a P/B Ratio of 2.24. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

