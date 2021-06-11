Earnings results for Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH)

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 06/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.76.

Analyst Opinion on Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH)

Dividend Strength: Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH)

Nathan’s Famous pays a meaningful dividend of 2.00%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Nathan’s Famous has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH)

In the past three months, Nathan’s Famous insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 31.50% of the stock of Nathan’s Famous is held by insiders. 41.83% of the stock of Nathan’s Famous is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH



The P/E ratio of Nathan’s Famous is 24.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 30.02. The P/E ratio of Nathan’s Famous is 24.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 69.76.

