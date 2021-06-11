Earnings results for Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC)

Optical Cable Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 06/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.23.

Optical Cable last posted its earnings results on March 15th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.88 million for the quarter. Optical Cable has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Optical Cable has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, June 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC)

Dividend Strength: Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC)

Optical Cable does not currently pay a dividend. Optical Cable does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC)

In the past three months, Optical Cable insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 24.20% of the stock of Optical Cable is held by insiders. Only 12.80% of the stock of Optical Cable is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC



The P/E ratio of Optical Cable is -4.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Optical Cable is -4.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Optical Cable has a P/B Ratio of 1.83. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here