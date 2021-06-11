Earnings results for Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG)

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 06/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-6.4.

Sequential Brands Group last released its earnings data on April 15th, 2021. The textile maker reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.40 by $9.13. The company had revenue of $22.96 million for the quarter. Sequential Brands Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Sequential Brands Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, June 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG)

Dividend Strength: Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG)

Sequential Brands Group does not currently pay a dividend. Sequential Brands Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG)

In the past three months, Sequential Brands Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $67,558.00 in company stock. Only 29.10% of the stock of Sequential Brands Group is held by insiders. Only 10.57% of the stock of Sequential Brands Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG



The P/E ratio of Sequential Brands Group is -0.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Sequential Brands Group is -0.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sequential Brands Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.22. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here