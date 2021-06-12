HEALTHEQUITY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity last announced its earnings data on June 6th, 2021. The reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. HealthEquity has generated $1.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 654.3. HealthEquity has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, September 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HEALTHEQUITY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HQY)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for HealthEquity in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” HealthEquity stock.

HealthEquity

OFS CREDIT EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:OCCI)

OFS Credit last issued its earnings results on March 12th, 2021. The reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter. OFS Credit has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN OFS CREDIT? (NASDAQ:OCCI)

MANCHESTER UNITED EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United last released its quarterly earnings results on March 4th, 2021. The reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.27. The firm earned $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.08 million. Its revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Manchester United has generated ($0.10) earnings per share over the last year. Manchester United has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MANCHESTER UNITED A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MANU)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Manchester United in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Manchester United stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MANU, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Manchester United

AMERICAN NATIONAL GROUP (NASDAQ ANAT) EARNINGS HISTORY BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ANAT)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN AMERICAN NATIONAL GROUP? (NASDAQ:ANAT)

