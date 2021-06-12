LIMONEIRA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Limoneira last announced its earnings results on June 7th, 2021. The reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira has generated ($0.69) earnings per share over the last year. Limoneira has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, September 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Limoneira in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Limoneira stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 7th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $666.65 million for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has generated $0.85 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.5. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

