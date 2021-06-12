URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties last posted its earnings results on March 11th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties has generated $1.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.6. Urstadt Biddle Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, September 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:UBA)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Urstadt Biddle Properties stock.

RH EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:RH)

RH last posted its earnings data on June 8th, 2021. The reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. RH has generated $17.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.9. RH has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, September 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RH)

19 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for RH in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” RH stock.

NAVIGATOR EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator last issued its quarterly earnings data on June 9th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Navigator has generated ($0.02) earnings per share over the last year. Navigator has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NAVIGATOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NVGS)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Navigator in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Navigator stock.

CHEETAH MOBILE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CMCM)

Cheetah Mobile last announced its earnings data on March 23rd, 2021. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $41.57 million during the quarter. Cheetah Mobile has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.4.

