CONCRETE PUMPING EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping last released its quarterly earnings results on March 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. The firm earned $70.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. Concrete Pumping has generated ($0.09) earnings per share over the last year. Concrete Pumping has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, June 14th, 2021.

IS CONCRETE PUMPING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BBCP)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Concrete Pumping in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Concrete Pumping stock.

Concrete Pumping

GREIF EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:GEF)

Greif last issued its quarterly earnings results on June 8th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Greif has generated $3.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.2. Greif has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GREIF A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GEF)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Greif in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Greif stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GEF, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Greif

(NYSE:OG)

NATHAN’S FAMOUS (NASDAQ NATH) EARNINGS HISTORY BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:NATH)

