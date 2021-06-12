CASEY’S GENERAL STORES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey’s General Stores last announced its quarterly earnings results on June 7th, 2021. The reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Its revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Casey’s General Stores has generated $7.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.2. Casey’s General Stores has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, September 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CASEY’S GENERAL STORES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CASY)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Casey’s General Stores in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Casey’s General Stores stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CASY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

GRUPO FINANCIERO GALICIA (NASDAQ:GGAL) EARNINGS ESTIMATES (NASDAQ:GGAL)

IS GRUPO FINANCIERO GALICIA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GGAL)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Grupo Financiero Galicia stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GGAL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

IS WEREWOLF THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HOWL)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Werewolf Therapeutics stock.

BRIDGFORD FOODS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:BRID)

Bridgford Foods last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 5th, 2021. The reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $54.69 million during the quarter. Bridgford Foods has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.6.

