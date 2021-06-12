ABM INDUSTRIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries last issued its earnings results on June 7th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. ABM Industries has generated $2.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.4. ABM Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, September 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ABM INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ABM)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ABM Industries in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” ABM Industries stock.

ABM Industries

YIREN DIGITAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:YRD)

Yiren Digital last released its earnings data on April 1st, 2021. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.91 million for the quarter. Yiren Digital has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Yiren Digital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN YIREN DIGITAL? (NYSE:YRD)

Wall Street analysts have given Yiren Digital a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Yiren Digital wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

ALITHYA GROUP (NASDAQ:ALYA) EARNINGS ESTIMATES (NASDAQ:ALYA)

IS ALITHYA GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALYA)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alithya Group in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Alithya Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ALYA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Alithya Group

AZURRX BIOPHARMA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:AZRX)

AzurRx BioPharma last posted its earnings results on May 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.07. AzurRx BioPharma has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS AZURRX BIOPHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AZRX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AzurRx BioPharma in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” AzurRx BioPharma stock.

AzurRx BioPharma